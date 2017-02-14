Chase-Green upbraids Duncan at statutory meeting
– accuses him of peddling misinformation
Mayor Patricia Chase-Green yesterday accused Deputy Mayor Sherod Duncan of causing “civil unrest” by peddling misinformation in the public domain.
"Look at what you have caused. There is civil disobedience all because you are misinforming them. How do you feel, sir? How do you feel? Proud?" Chase-Green flung at Duncan at yesterday's statutory meeting.
