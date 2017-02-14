Court to rule on DPP’s bid for forfeiture of $9M from Datarams

A decision is to be made next week on an application by the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to forfeit the sum of $9 million that was allegedly seized from convicted drug trafficker Barry Dataram and his brother, Troy Dataram.

The $9 million was seized by Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit officials during a search conducted on the home of Troy Dataram on February 18, 2016.