Court to rule on DPP’s bid for forfeiture of $9M from Datarams
A decision is to be made next week on an application by the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to forfeit the sum of $9 million that was allegedly seized from convicted drug trafficker Barry Dataram and his brother, Troy Dataram.
The $9 million was seized by Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit officials during a search conducted on the home of Troy Dataram on February 18, 2016.
