Go-Invest agreements with investors were in disarray, audit finds
– investment officer signed one key pact on Burrowes’ instruction
An audit of the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) found files for major investments in disarray, inconsistencies in how tax holidays were granted and in one case an investment officer was instructed to sign a key agreement which was later withdrawn.
The audit by Nigel Hinds Financial Services which was submitted to the Ministry of Finance on September 30, 2016 and recently released said that in many instances,
