Goolsarran challenges disregarding of application for PPC CEO
– calls for review of selection decision
Former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran has written the Chairperson of the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) Carol Corbin to challenge the disregarding of his application for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the body.
Former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran has written the Chairperson of the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) Carol Corbin to challenge the disregarding of his application for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the body.

Stabroek News yesterday reported that a Jamaican who acted briefly as Contractor General was the person selected. Stabroek News had erroneously reported the candidate to be Greg Christie when it was actually Craig Beresford, who is currently Head of the Strategic Manage-ment Division of Caricom.
