Guyanese man held in NY with cocaine in shoes
New York police arrested a Guyanese citizen last week after they say he tried to smuggle cocaine in his shoes through John F. Kennedy Airport, according to WABC.
The online report said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped Amaziah Hohenkirk on February 9th after he arrived on a flight from Georgetown, Guyana via Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.
Customs agents found six pairs of shoes in Hohenkirk’s baggage that contained about four pounds of cocaine during the course of their examination, the report said.
“This latest seizure demonstrates the vigilance of our CBP officers, and their excellence in detecting those who would try to smuggle these illegal substances,” said Robert E. Perez, Director, Field Operations New York.
The cocaine seized has a street value of approximately US$67,000.
Hohenkirk was turned over to Homeland Security investigators and now faces federal narcotics smuggling charges, the report said
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Three dead in BV fire
‘Parents have a choice’
-
Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion
-
SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush
Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack
-
VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
Businessman arrested over murder of Tain woman
Comments
About these comments