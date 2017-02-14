Parking rates to be cut by 50% – Mayor
Mayor yesterday announced plans to slash parking rates by 50%.
At a meeting yesterday with members of the commercial banking community, Chase-Green said the rates would possibly be reduced to a rate of $28 VAT inclusive for 15 minutes or just over $100 per hour.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Three dead in BV fire
-
Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion
-
SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush
‘Parents have a choice’
Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack
-
VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
Businessman arrested over murder of Tain woman
Comments
About these comments