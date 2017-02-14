PPP to file private charges against gov’t officials for corruption – Jagdeo
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) would be filing private criminal charges against ministers and other government officials for corruption.
At a PPP press conference yesterday, Jagdeo did not go into details but said, “We don’t do our business like how they [government] have been talking. We are not talking about going to jail and all of that. We are preparing the documents….”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
