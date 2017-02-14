Thieves grab laptops from home of Charmaine Blackman and Bonny Alves
– containing movies and music
Bandits over the weekend broke into the Agricola, East Bank Demerara home of local singers and music and film producers, Charmaine Blackman and Bonny Alves and carted off two laptops which contain most of their professional work, some of which is yet to be released.
At the time of the incident, which occurred between late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning at the couple’s First Street, Agricola house,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Three dead in BV fire
-
Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion
-
SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush
‘Parents have a choice’
Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack
-
VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
Businessman arrested over murder of Tain woman
Comments
About these comments