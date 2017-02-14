Wales sugar workers picket presidential ministry for severance pay
– Agriculture Ministry blames political instigation, says no money owed
Wales Estate cane cutters picketed the Ministry of the Presidency yesterday, claiming that they are being denied their severance payments, while being strong-armed by GuySuCo to take up positions at the Uitvlugt Estate.
However, the Agriculture Ministry, in a statement last evening, denied that any worker was owed severance payments.
