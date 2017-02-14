Youths jailed over amphetamines

Three youths, who were busted last year for possession of amphetamines during an undercover police operation, were yesterday found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison.

Omalo Garraway, 24, Chevaro Jubithana, 22, who were both absent at the sentencing, and Olivia Grimes, 23, who was present, were sentenced after being found guilty by Magistrate Leron Daly.

On June 6, 2016, police said, the trio had 40 amphetamine tablets amounting to 10.5 grammes at Charlotte Street, Georgetown. They all had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Daly, during her ruling, said she did not believe the testimonies of Garraway, Jubithana and Grimes when they were called upon to lead their defence. She said her decision relied on the case evidence that was presented to the court by Police Prosecutor Kevin London, who proved a case beyond reasonable doubt against the three youths.

The prosecution’s case was that the police, acting on information, held a sting operation, during which an undercover police rank went to the accused and purchased the tablets. The drugs were handed over to the police and the youths were then arrested.

Following the sentencing, London made an application for arrest warrants to be made out for Garraway and Jubithana.