Executive council of Bar Association calls on its President to resign

The executive council of the Guyana Bar Association (GBA) has written to its President, attorney Gem Sanford-Johnson calling on her to resign immediately.

Sources say that a specially convened meeting of the executive council of the GBA was held on Monday with 10 members being present. Sources say that it was “unanimously agreed” that alleged persistent acts of disregard and disrespect for the executive council by Sanford-Johnson had negatively impacted its confidence in her.

The executive council thereby sought Sanford-Johnson’s immediate resignation as President.

Sanford-Johnson was elected to the position in the middle of 2016.