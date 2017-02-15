GDF ranks arrested with suspected stolen items

Two Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks were yesterday arrested with several bags containing a quantity of milk and butter, believed to be stolen items.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that the duo, who are known to the police, was arrested in Georgetown while they were in a vehicle.

Sources revealed that the police acting on information received, arrested the duo, who had in their possession several bags containing the items. While it is unclear, where they got the items from, it is suspected that they were stolen.

The two ranks, one of whom was dressed in his uniform at the time of his arrest, were questioned by police who said that they have provided conflicting statements.