Gov’t, GPL face court challenge to $4.6B contract to Chinese group

-rejected bidder says contractor unfairly selected

The government and the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) are being asked to defend their decision to award a $4.6B contract to a Chinese group for the rehabilitation of the power company’s low and medium voltage distribution network, which one of the bidders says was “improperly” done.

Acting Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards has ordered the government and GPL to show why the High Court should not hear the application by rejected bidders Fix-It Depot, which is contending that the contract was awarded to China National Machinery Import and Export/China Sinogy Electric Engineer-ing Co. Ltd “in flagrant breach” of the Procure-ment Act and the bid invitation as it did not meet the tender evaluation criteria.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

