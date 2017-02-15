Gov’t, GPL face court challenge to $4.6B contract to Chinese group
-rejected bidder says contractor unfairly selected
The government and the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) are being asked to defend their decision to award a $4.6B contract to a Chinese group for the rehabilitation of the power company’s low and medium voltage distribution network, which one of the bidders says was “improperly” done.
Acting Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards has ordered the government and GPL to show why the High Court should not hear the application by rejected bidders Fix-It Depot, which is contending that the contract was awarded to China National Machinery Import and Export/China Sinogy Electric Engineer-ing Co. Ltd “in flagrant breach” of the Procure-ment Act and the bid invitation as it did not meet the tender evaluation criteria.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Three dead in BV fire
‘Parents have a choice’
-
Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion
-
SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush
-
VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
PPP to file private charges against gov’t officials for corruption – Jagdeo
Chase-Green upbraids Duncan at statutory meeting
Comments
About these comments