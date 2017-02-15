Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash

A Guyanese man and woman died in an accident in the wee hours of Monday morning on the New Jersey Turnpike in the US.

According to the website New Jersey.com, the victims have since been identified as Fred Egerton, 64, and his lone passenger, Shimoon Khan, 52, both of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

Reports indicate that the duo were in a Nissan Altima car driven by Egerton, when he hit the guardrail and spun into the roadway, where the car was struck by a tractor trailer.

The driver of the 2016 tractor trailer was, however uninjured in the crash.

Stabroek News has since learnt that both Egerton and Khan were originally from Wakenaam Island, Essequibo River.