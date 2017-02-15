GuySuCo warns against sabotage

(GuySuCo press release) The Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) wishes to inform those persons who are the instigators of acts of sabotage in the Corporation, that the management takes very seriously its responsibility to secure the livelihood of its 17,000 employees, and as such, sees it as a duty to protect the assets of the Corporation and ensure the highest level of productivity.

Therefore individuals and organisations whose motives are opposed to those of the Corporation and who seek to influence our employees to commit illegal acts which will impact negatively on their livelihood and that of their fellow employees, will be met with the full force of the Law.

Over the past week, there have been two acts of sabotage on the Corporation’s properties at two separate locations and the Guyana Police Force is currently conducting investigations into these matters.

The management is well aware that most of our employees come to work, to produce, to be productive and to receive the returns of their labour and it will ensure that they are not denied that right.

The management intends to run a business that is free from impediments such as these; and is therefore calling on persons who are either involved in these acts or are encouraging employees to commit them, to stop and to stop now!