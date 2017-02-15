Heatburn man found dead in Berbice River

An East Bank Berbice man is believed to have drowned in the Berbice River.

Ramesh Seegolam, also known as ‘Mikey,’ 30, of Pepper Street, Heatburn Village, East Bank Berbice, was last seen alive swimming in the river with a couple, with whom he is said to be friends, and a young child on Monday afternoon.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.