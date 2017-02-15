Laing Ave man accused of drug trafficking, attempting to bribe cop
A Laing Avenue man was yesterday brought before a city magistrate to answer to charges of being in possession of just over half a pound of cannabis and attempting to bribe an officer.
Curtis Thom, 48, was read a charge that stated that on February 9, 2017, at Laing Avenue, he was in possession of 251 grammes of cannabis for trafficking.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
