Laing Ave man accused of drug trafficking, attempting to bribe cop

A Laing Avenue man was yesterday brought before a city magistrate to answer to charges of being in possession of just over half a pound of cannabis and attempting to bribe an officer.

Curtis Thom, 48, was read a charge that stated that on February 9, 2017, at Laing Avenue, he was in possession of 251 grammes of cannabis for trafficking.