Nandlall challenges VAT law stopping travel over taxes

People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) parliamentarian Anil Nandlall has filed a legal challenge to a recent amendment of the Value Added Tax (VAT) Act that empowers the Commissioner-General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to prevent persons who owe taxes from leaving Guyana until they pay or make acceptable arrangements to do so.

The application, which argues that the amendment violates rights granted to citizens under the constitution, is due for a hearing in the High Court on February 24, 2017.