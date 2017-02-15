PPP/C to convene consultation in bid to get local gov’t commission going

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic is preparing to convene a consultation with all parliamentary parties on the nominees for the Local Government Commission (LGC) even as it calls on Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan to convene a meeting of the 71 local government authorities (LGAs) so that his nominee could be selected.

Bulkan has for months maintained the LGC will be operationalized once Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo states whether he satisfied the requirements of the legislation and "consulted with all parliamentary parties"