PPP/C to convene consultation in bid to get local gov’t commission going
The People’s Progressive Party/Civic is preparing to convene a consultation with all parliamentary parties on the nominees for the Local Government Commission (LGC) even as it calls on Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan to convene a meeting of the 71 local government authorities (LGAs) so that his nominee could be selected.
Bulkan has for months maintained the LGC will be operationalized once Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo states whether he satisfied the requirements of the legislation and “consulted with all parliamentary parties”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Three dead in BV fire
‘Parents have a choice’
-
Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion
-
SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush
-
VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
PPP to file private charges against gov’t officials for corruption – Jagdeo
Chase-Green upbraids Duncan at statutory meeting
Comments
About these comments