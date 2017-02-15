Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman
A fisherman was yesterday afternoon beaten to death at Ruby, East Bank Essequibo, allegedly at the hands of a regional councillor and two of her relatives after he reportedly attempted to snatch her handbag.
Dead is Shereffudeen Nazamudeen, called “Sheriff,” 22, of Lot 117 Ruby, East Bank Essequibo. He sustained several injuries about his body and was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he subsequently died.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Three dead in BV fire
‘Parents have a choice’
-
Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion
-
SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush
-
Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash
-
VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
-
Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman
Comments
About these comments