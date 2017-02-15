Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman

A fisherman was yesterday afternoon beaten to death at Ruby, East Bank Essequibo, allegedly at the hands of a regional councillor and two of her relatives after he reportedly attempted to snatch her handbag.

Dead is Shereffudeen Nazamudeen, called "Sheriff," 22, of Lot 117 Ruby, East Bank Essequibo. He sustained several injuries about his body and was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he subsequently died.