Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly
trying to rob woman A fisherman was yesterday afternoon beaten to death at Ruby, East Bank Essequibo, allegedly at the hands of a regional councillor and two of her relatives after he reportedly attempted to snatch her handbag.
Dead is Shereffudeen Nazamudeen, called “Sheriff,” 22, of Lot 117 Ruby, East Bank Esse-quibo. He sustained several injuries about his body and was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he subsequently died.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Three dead in BV fire
‘Parents have a choice’
-
Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion
-
SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush
-
VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
PPP to file private charges against gov’t officials for corruption – Jagdeo
Chase-Green upbraids Duncan at statutory meeting
Comments
About these comments