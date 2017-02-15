Teacher robbed at gunpoint on Forshaw St
-stolen car recovered without wheels
Popular maths teacher Dennis Patterson was on Monday evening a victim of an armed robbery. He was assaulted in his yard by two bandits who later escaped with his vehicle.
The vehicle, however, minus its wheels, mats and rear view mirrors, was subsequently found in Sophia by investigators.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Three dead in BV fire
‘Parents have a choice’
-
Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion
-
SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush
-
VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
PPP to file private charges against gov’t officials for corruption – Jagdeo
Chase-Green upbraids Duncan at statutory meeting
Comments
About these comments