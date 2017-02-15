UG tuition not subject to VAT – Statia

Tuition for the University of Guyana (UG) is not subject to Value Added Tax (VAT) neither is the tuition for the Government Technical Institute, Cyril Potter College of Education or any other Government Education Institution. This is according to Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Godfrey Statia.

Statia was asked by Stabroek News to respond to a query raised in a letter published in yesterday's edition of the newspaper. The letter published under the headline "VAT and education services" asked Government to explain how it intends to minimise the impact of VAT on the students of UG.