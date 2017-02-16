Around a dozen homeless after Princes St blaze

Almost a dozen persons including several children are now homeless after a fire last evening  gutted two Princes Street, Georgetown dwellings.

The fire which started around 6:30 pm raced through two cottages and scorched another. The cottages are located close to each other.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

