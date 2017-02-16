Civil Aviation halts Insel Air operations here
safety issues cited
In light of concerns raised over the safety of the craft used by Insel Air, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has halted the airline’s operations here, pending discussions with officials from the Curacao Flag carrier.
Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Egbert Field told Stabroek News yesterday that a letter had been written to the Curacao Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) seeking clarity on the issue facing the airline.
