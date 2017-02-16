Corn Bread Mini Mart murder accused to know fate today
Ray Yokum, Steffon Campbell and Faisal Moore who are accused of murdering Glen Xavier, are likely to know their fate later this afternoon, after a jury deliberates on the case against them.
Justice Navindra Singh, who is presiding, has set this morning for summing-up the matter. He will thereafter hand it over to the 12-member mixed jury for its deliberation and the possible return of a verdict.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
