Five remanded over murder of Tain mother

Five persons were yesterday remanded over the murder of Tain mother of four, Leilawatie Mohamed, also known as ‘Aunty Leila’, 45, a domestic worker of Lot 149, Sixth Street, Tain Settlement, Corentyne on February 7.

The accused, two couples and a man, were charged jointly with the capital offence of murder, and appeared in the Number 51 Magistrate Court yesterday.