Giftland Mall, city reach agreement on use of access road
Town Clerk, Royston King, and the Chief Engineer, Colvern Venture, met with Peter Abdool, Roy Beepat of Giftland Mall and Dale Beresford on Friday, February 10 and reached an agreement on the use of the access road to the mall.
According to a press release from Giftland Mall, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Three dead in BV fire
-
Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman
‘Parents have a choice’
-
SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
Chase-Green upbraids Duncan at statutory meeting
PPP to file private charges against gov’t officials for corruption – Jagdeo
Comments
About these comments