Govt plans to close Rose Hall, Enmore factories by yearend – PPP
Closure of the Rose Hall and Enmore sugar factories and several cultivations by the end of this year has been proposed by the government, according to the PPP which says it will not support these moves.
In a statement yesterday it lambasted the government for what it said was its high-handed approach in dealing with the sugar industry.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Three dead in BV fire
-
Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman
‘Parents have a choice’
-
SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
Chase-Green upbraids Duncan at statutory meeting
PPP to file private charges against gov’t officials for corruption – Jagdeo
Comments
About these comments