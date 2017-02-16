GPL awarded contracts worth $$B in breach of Procurement Act

For years the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) breached Section 24 of the Procurement Act 2003, awarding billions of dollars in contracts in direct contravention of the act, since it did so without the approval of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) and it had no written permission to do so by the NPTAB.

In so doing there has been "collusion and misfeasance" and this contributed to ensuring that preferred contractors were awarded contracts, according to an audit done of the company between the period November 2011 and May 2015 by Nigel Hinds Financial Services.