Third suspect held over killing of Ruby fisherman
A third suspect in the fatal beating of fisherman, Shereffudeen Nazamudeen was yesterday arrested by the police after he was implicated by villagers of Ruby, East Bank Essequibo, where the incident occurred.
This was confirmed by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum who told Stabroek News that investigators returned to the crime scene yesterday during which several persons in the area were questioned.
