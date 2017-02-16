‘Whistle’ charged with attempted murder

Leon Duncan called ‘Whistle’ was once again taken before the George-town Magistrate’s Court yesterday, and charged with attempted murder and discharging a loaded firearm at a man.

Duncan, 27, of 1977, Williamstaad Road, Festival City, North Ruimveldt, stood in the prisoner’s dock before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, and was read two charges which stated that on January 8, 2017, at Georgetown, he discharged a loaded firearm at Ceon Nedd, with intent to maim, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.