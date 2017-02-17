Court orders city to defend parking contract
A court has ordered the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) to defend their controversial deal with Smart City Solutions (SCS) for the Georgetown metered parking system or face having it declared invalid.
Acting Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards yesterday granted an order asking the M&CC and Town Clerk Royston King to show cause why its decision to enter into an agreement with SCS and to make amendments to that agreement for the setting up of parking meters in Georgetown, should not be quashed.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash
-
Five remanded over murder of Tain mother
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman
-
Three dead in BV fire
‘Parents have a choice’
-
GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
-
Civil Aviation halts Insel Air operations here
Comments
About these comments