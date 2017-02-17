Delayed action on integration is hindrance to progress
-Skerrit warns Caricom leaders
Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit yesterday urged that Caricom member states vigorously pursue the issues that would advance the regional integration movement, while saying it is a necessity in an increasingly hostile international environment.
Skerrit, the outgoing Chairman of Caricom, was speaking at the opening of the 28th inter-sessional meeting of the Conference of Caricom Heads of Government at the Marriott Hotel, where he pointed out that rising nationalism across the globe, supported by populist movements,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
