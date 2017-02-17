Mentally-ill Lethem man charged with murdering fellow villager

A Lethem man, said to be mentally ill, was yesterday charged with murdering a fellow villager.

Joseph Duncan, 30, was read a charge which stated that on February 12, at Tabatinga, Lethem, he murdered Cheddi Glasgow.

Duncan was not required to enter a plea to the charge, which was read to him by Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown.

According to a police report, Glasgow was stabbed four times about the body, twice in the back, and twice to the right side of his chest, and was also bitten on the forehead. It is believed that the duo had an argument resulting in Duncan pulling out a knife and stabbing his fellow villager.

Attorney Jerome Khan, who represented Duncan, told the court that his client suffers from diminished cognitive capability and is currently on medication for the mental disorder.

He added that it is because of Duncan’s condition that members of his community have continually bullied and taunted him.

According to Khan, the day of the alleged murder was no different as the now deceased man chased and attacked Duncan.

Magistrate Latchman remanded the defendant and adjourned the matter to today, when it will be heard by the Chief Magistrate.