Ministry mourns passing of Inge Nathoo
The Ministry of Education is mourning the passing of Guyana’s Secretary General to UNESCO, Inge Nathoo.
In a statement, the ministry said that Nathoo, formerly of Port Mourant, Corentyne, died on Wednesday at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation after a brief period as an in-patient. At the time of her death she was Guyana`s Serving Secretary General to UNESCO, a position which she held from 2008.
The Minister of Education and the Ministry of Education, at large, regret the passing of one of its most faithful servants and extents its condolences to her family, relatives and friends, the statement said.
