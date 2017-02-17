North Enmore man missing

A 20-year-old North Enmore man has been missing for three weeks and his family is fearful that he may be the victim of foul play.

Missing is Chandarpaul Singh, of Lot 92 North Enmore, East Coast Demerara. He was last seen three Saturdays ago.

Chandarpaul Singh

Concerned relatives contacted this newspaper yesterday and said that his disappearance is strange. They said that a report was made to the police at the Enmore Police Outpost and searches were conducted. However, there has been no sign of the missing man.

They said that they have placed his picture and other information on social media as well as on television but there was no positive response.

Anyone who may have seen Singh or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact relatives on 256-3650, 255-0889, 698-8083 or 673-5761 or the nearest police station.

