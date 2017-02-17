North Enmore man missing
A 20-year-old North Enmore man has been missing for three weeks and his family is fearful that he may be the victim of foul play.
Missing is Chandarpaul Singh, of Lot 92 North Enmore, East Coast Demerara. He was last seen three Saturdays ago.
Concerned relatives contacted this newspaper yesterday and said that his disappearance is strange. They said that a report was made to the police at the Enmore Police Outpost and searches were conducted. However, there has been no sign of the missing man.
They said that they have placed his picture and other information on social media as well as on television but there was no positive response.
Anyone who may have seen Singh or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact relatives on 256-3650, 255-0889, 698-8083 or 673-5761 or the nearest police station.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash
-
Five remanded over murder of Tain mother
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman
-
Three dead in BV fire
‘Parents have a choice’
-
GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
-
Civil Aviation halts Insel Air operations here
Comments
About these comments