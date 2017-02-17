Private sector meeting voices lack of confidence in gov’t management of economy

In its strongest criticism yet of the APNU+AFC administration, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) says that members who attended a meeting on Monday expressed a lack of confidence in the government’s managing of the economy.

In a statement yesterday, the PSC said that members also sought the recall of the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) bill and the revoking of the contract for parking meters – two issues that have placed the government at the centre of much opprobrium.