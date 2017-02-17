Public accounts body chides Region 5 officials over changes in bridge contract
The sudden change in the scope of a project to construct a concrete bridge rather than a timber one at Yeovil, West Coast Berbice, at nearly twice the value of the original contract, and the failure to have the amended project retendered, was brought into question at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament meeting on Monday.
The original project to construct a greenheart bridge was awarded to a contractor at a value of $2.674 million, the highest of eleven bids.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash
-
Five remanded over murder of Tain mother
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman
-
Three dead in BV fire
‘Parents have a choice’
-
GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
-
Civil Aviation halts Insel Air operations here
Comments
About these comments