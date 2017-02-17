Trio get 80 years for mini mart murder

Steffon Campbell, Faisal Moore and Ray Yokum were last evening each sentenced to 80 years in jail after a jury convicted them for the murder of Glen Xavier, who was fatally shot during a robbery at the Cornbread Mini Mart on the night of May 9, 2012.

Trial judge Justice Navindra Singh, in handing down the sentences, said that a strong message needed to be sent to potential offenders and that the scourge which seems to have overtaken the society will not be tolerated by the courts.