Trio get 80 years for mini mart murder
-as judge sends ‘strong message’ to potential offenders
Steffon Campbell, Faisal Moore and Ray Yokum were last evening each sentenced to 80 years in jail after a jury convicted them for the murder of Glen Xavier, who was fatally shot during a robbery at the Cornbread Mini Mart on the night of May 9, 2012.
Trial judge Justice Navindra Singh, in handing down the sentences, said that a strong message needed to be sent to potential offenders and that the scourge which seems to have overtaken the society will not be tolerated by the courts. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash
-
Five remanded over murder of Tain mother
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman
-
Three dead in BV fire
‘Parents have a choice’
-
GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
-
Civil Aviation halts Insel Air operations here
Comments
About these comments