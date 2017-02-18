Over 300 vendors registered under M&CC programme
– issued with ID cards, certificates
The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has registered more than 300 vendors to date, in its ongoing registration drive.
Speaking yesterday at a general meeting with vendors and other stakeholders who ply their trade in the city, Town Clerk Royston King said the vendors had been cooperating since the registration process began three weeks ago.
