Bandits grab $1M from Mings Products courier
Bandits on Thursday afternoon carted off approximately $1 million from an employee of Mings Products and Services Ltd as he was proceeding to make a deposit at a local bank.
Stanley Ming, the proprietor of the business, told Stabroek News that the robbery occurred around 2pm in the vicinity of Harris Paints on Water Street.
