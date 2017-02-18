Caricom arrest warrant treaty could be ready by July – LaRocque
By July, the Caricom-wide arrest warrant treaty could be ready for signature but the implementation of decisions continues to be delayed by poor consultative mechanisms at the national and regional level.
This is according to Caricom Secretary General Irwin LaRocque, who told reporters at the closing of the 28th inter-sessional meeting of the Conference of Caricom Heads of Government in Georgetown yesterday that in order to improve Caricom’s implementation record,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash
-
Five remanded over murder of Tain mother
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman
-
Three dead in BV fire
‘Parents have a choice’
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
-
GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit
-
Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer
Comments
About these comments