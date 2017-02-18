Cops get more time to question suspect in robberies of bank customers
Investigators were yesterday granted an additional 72-hours to further detain a former murder accused, who has been fingered as being the leader of a gang robbing persons leaving banks.
Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum yesterday told Stabroek News that the man was arrested on Tuesday after he was implicated by alleged fellow gang members who are presently in prison for the crimes.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash
-
Five remanded over murder of Tain mother
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman
-
Three dead in BV fire
‘Parents have a choice’
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
-
GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit
-
Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer
Comments
About these comments