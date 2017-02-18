Government reviewing VAT on private education – Harmon
Several private schools have written to government over the recently implemented 14% VAT on private education, according to Minister of State Joseph Harmon, who said yesterday that the issue is now engaging the attention of Cabinet.
The new tax has caused quite a stir since it took effect on February 1st, 2017 and Minister of Finance Winston Jordan has already publicly said that parents have the choice of sending their children to public schools.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
