GRPA pushing early testing in reproductive cancers campaign

With February being both the month of love and Cancer awareness, the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA) is conducting outreaches and educational sessions about reproductive cancers to encourage that persons love themselves enough to see the value in getting tested.

The organisation will be offering promotions for services including free VIA, breast, prostate and testicular examinations as well as 50% discount on Pap smears, Blood Sugar testing, Hemoglobin testing, ECG and ultrasounds.