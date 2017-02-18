Mayor and City Council decline invite to pressure group meeting on parking meter system
The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) have declined an invitation to today’s Town Hall-style meeting on the metered parking system, organised by the Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM), while referring to it as a “setting for propaganda and abuse.”
Nevertheless, the MAPM is sticking to its plans to meet and engage with the public in an effort to raise awareness on the matter of metered parking. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash
-
Five remanded over murder of Tain mother
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman
-
Three dead in BV fire
‘Parents have a choice’
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
-
GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit
-
Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer
Comments
About these comments