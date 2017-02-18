Mayor and City Council decline invite to pressure group meeting on parking meter system

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) have declined an invitation to today’s Town Hall-style meeting on the metered parking system, organised by the Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM), while referring to it as a “setting for propaganda and abuse.”

Nevertheless, the MAPM is sticking to its plans to meet and engage with the public in an effort to raise awareness on the matter of metered parking.