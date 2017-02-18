New Sparendaam courthouse opened
-addition of second magistrate expected to ease backlog
The new Sparendaam Magistrate’s Courthouse was yesterday declared open by acting Chancellor of the Judiciary Carl Singh, who said sittings are expected to resume from Monday at the facility.
At the opening ceremony at the courthouse, which has been under construction for almost a year, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash
-
Five remanded over murder of Tain mother
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman
-
Three dead in BV fire
‘Parents have a choice’
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
-
GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit
-
Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer
Comments
About these comments