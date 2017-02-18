ntervention at Baramita required at more fundamental level – GHRA
The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) said yesterday that ministerial initiatives undertaken in the troubled community of Baramita lack the “decisiveness and over-all coordination to redress the fundamental problems facing the community.”
The association, in a press release, said that the penetration of the community by external interests has decisively undermined the capacity of the village council to protect the rights of the indigenous community.
