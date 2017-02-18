Opposition concerns over impact of Dominica’s citizenship scheme are internal matter, Granger says
Current Chairman of the Conference of Caricom Heads of Government President David Granger yesterday said concerns raised by Dominica’s Opposition Leader about the impact of the alleged mismanagement of the island’s economic citizenship scheme on the region’s security are an “internal matter.”
Opposition Leader Lennox Linton on Thurs-day called for Caricom to intervene and set up a regulatory commission for the island’s controversial Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash
-
Five remanded over murder of Tain mother
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman
-
Three dead in BV fire
‘Parents have a choice’
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
-
GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit
-
Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer
Comments
About these comments